Children in power

Where the younger generations are in charge

Nachrichten
30.10.2024 06:00

"Only the best for our children!" Under this slogan, the municipality of Schattendorf has put together a "power package for the youngest" that sets new standards. The colorful spectrum ranges from the first "digital elementary school in Austria" to an exercise park on 5000 square meters to the planting of a fruit variety garden with raised beds for healthy snacks.

Mayor Thomas Hoffmann and his team have set themselves the task of creating optimal conditions for the next generations. In a lively exchange, parents, teachers and the children themselves coordinated their ideas for a comprehensive, area-wide offer. The result after just one and a half years of well-considered cooperation is impressive.

Kindergarten redesigned 
"This 'children's power package' will open up new perspectives for our community," says Hoffmann, looking to the future with confidence. The construction of a crèche is intended to promote the compatibility of work and family life. The kindergarten will be expanded and redesigned outdoors in line with the wishes of the youngest children.

A parent-child center is to become a hub for a variety of activities related to the development of children, while at the same time communication between parents and professionals can be expanded.

Bürgermeister Thomas Hoffmann

More modern elementary school
The first "digital elementary school in Austria" is promised by a renowned network provider. "The preparatory work for a complete package of modern technology and research has been completed. All classrooms will soon be equipped with high-speed internet and Wi-Fi," announces Hoffmann. Increased English lessons from an early age, free swimming lessons and a "wind class" in cooperation with the Mattersburg music school from the 1st grade are just three more examples of the far-reaching plans.

This does not even include state projects such as "The Flying Castle" with Thomas Brezina to promote reading skills. "Our children should receive the best possible education," emphasizes Hoffmann. All the girls and boys from Schattendorf were already able to experience democracy when they were allowed to vote on this year's Christmas lights with a ballot paper at their first ballot.

Porträt von Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
