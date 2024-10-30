Where the younger generations are in charge

More modern elementary school

The first "digital elementary school in Austria" is promised by a renowned network provider. "The preparatory work for a complete package of modern technology and research has been completed. All classrooms will soon be equipped with high-speed internet and Wi-Fi," announces Hoffmann. Increased English lessons from an early age, free swimming lessons and a "wind class" in cooperation with the Mattersburg music school from the 1st grade are just three more examples of the far-reaching plans.