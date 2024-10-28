Vorteilswelt
"Had to learn to walk"

Beckham girlfriend shows off shocking surgery scar

Nachrichten
28.10.2024 15:42

Jackie Apostel has taken Beckham scion Cruz's heart by storm. The 29-year-old has now shared a photo of a large scar from back surgery on Instagram and talked about her struggle to get back to a normal life.

Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel have reportedly been a couple since April. Most recently, the Brazilian accompanied the 19-year-old Beckham scion to his mother Victoria Beckham's fashion show in Paris.

Beckham girlfriend shows off surgery scar
Apostel has now posted a worrying message to her fans on her Instagram story. It shows a photo of her back. A large scar runs along her spine.

In her message, Cruz Beckham's friend Jackie Apostel revealed that she had to learn to walk and stand up again three months ago. (Bild: instagram.com/jackie.apostel)
In her message, Cruz Beckham's friend Jackie Apostel revealed that she had to learn to walk and stand up again three months ago.
(Bild: instagram.com/jackie.apostel)

The Brazilian did not elaborate on what exactly happened. Instead, she explained that it hasn't always been easy for her recently. "It's crazy to think that three months ago I was learning to walk again and couldn't stand up," she wrote in the message accompanying the picture.

"Physically and mentally" she had "a hard time", the singer and songwriter continued, "it took me forever to get back on track with myself, especially when it came to work and writing". 

Taking time for health
But she has fought her way back. "Our bodies are great and capable of so much," the 29-year-old continued. You should therefore also be grateful for these people who always support you, but also for your own willpower and strength - "no matter what you're going through". 

Jackie Apostel and Cruz Beckham have recently become inseparable. (Bild: APA/AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Jackie Apostel and Cruz Beckham have recently become inseparable.
(Bild: APA/AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Because it's "okay to not always be okay", admitted Cruz Beckham's girlfriend. That's why you should sometimes take the time to "focus on your mental and physical health". 

Thanks to Victoria Beckham
Jackie Apostel has Brazilian and German roots and grew up in both countries. She now spends a lot of time in London working on her music career.

The 29-year-old has already been warmly welcomed into the Beckham clan. After Victoria's fashion show in September, she raved about "the most beautiful show and the most beautiful dress", which she had been given by her mother-in-law-to-be.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
