Plenty of kindergarten places, but there is a shortage of childminders

Crisis mood due to lack of staff

The criticism is loud: Vienna is doing too little to combat the acute shortage of specialist staff in early childhood education. Those responsible point to the Europe-wide shortage of specialists and refer to a new package of measures. This initiative includes additional training opportunities for career changers and the restructuring of existing training. Young graduates, most of whom do not enter the kindergarten profession after their A-levels, are to be more strongly motivated to opt for a career in elementary education.