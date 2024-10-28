Strange “string of lights” spotted over Austria

Chain of lights visible after launch

At the beginning of this year, almost 6000 of these missiles were in orbit with the aim of creating a constellation of 12,000 or even up to 42,000 satellites. The chains of lights visible in the video always appear in the sky shortly after the launch of new Starlink satellites. This is because they are then arranged in tight columns. This formation is particularly visible in the first few days after the launch, before the celestial bodies disperse into their final orbits.