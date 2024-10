More chances for VSV! But it’s still 0:0 in the derby

As in the recent derby in Klagenfurt, the Eagles started better and with a lot of momentum. In the third minute, Coatta knocked the ball past KAC goalie Dahm for the first time from close range - shortly afterwards, Van Nes and Pearson even had a double chance while short-handed (4th). Immediately afterwards, VSV were also allowed to try their hand at a power play, but Coatta shot over from a free position (8').