Traveler and Terra
VW presents the first models of the new Scout brand
The market for electric SUVs and pick-ups continues to grow in the USA. VW wants to secure a piece of the growing pie with the Scout brand.
The Scout SUV brand, reactivated by VW and geared towards the US market, has presented the first two models officially declared as concepts, the Traveler and Terra.
The Traveller is a five-door, spacious SUV with a friendly look that is clearly reminiscent of the SUV Scout previously built by International Harvester.
The Terra pick-up is visually and technically closely related, but has a crew cab and a 1.65 meter long, open loading area. The interior offers a homely ambience with warm textiles and light brown leather as well as a digital cockpit with large display surfaces and plenty of storage space.
The design of both is reminiscent of that of the Rivian electric brand.
The electric drive architecture is based on 800 volts and an all-wheel drive system with up to 350 kW/476 hp. The Traveler is expected to complete the sprint to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds, with a range of 560 kilometers. Scout plans to offer an optional petrol engine as a range extender, which will extend the range window to 800 kilometers.
In 2027, the two Scout models will be launched on the US market at prices below 60,000 dollars. They will be produced in a newly built factory in South Carolina, subsidized by the USA to the tune of 1.3 billion dollars.
The Volkswagen Group wants to improve its results in the USA with the Scout brand. The electric VW models are meeting with less demand than expected, and well-performing models such as the large SUV Atlas will be subject to CO2 fines in the coming year, meaning that the brand will probably earn nothing in the world's second-largest market for the first time in several years.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
