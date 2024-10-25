Van der Bellen is an “elephant in a china store”

In the direction of Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP), Kickl said that he was "too cowardly to enter into negotiations with the FPÖ". Nehammer would therefore rather rely on an "Austro-loser traffic light with the Marxist Babler-SPÖ". Retaining his post was "more important to him than content, the will of the voters and the well-being of our population". A few hours earlier, FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker had argued similarly and emphasized: "There can only be a stable government that ensures five good years for our population with the FPÖ and Herbert Kickl at the helm."