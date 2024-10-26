The most popular tobacconist comes from Floridsdorf

Thanks to the team and regular customers

However, the Floridsdorfer also emphasizes that it is not about her, but first and foremost about her team of ten. "Without them and our loyal customers, I wouldn't be standing here today," she says at the award ceremony, adding: "It's particularly emotional for me that one of my regular customers, who voted for me every day, unfortunately wasn't able to witness the award. I dedicate this award to him."