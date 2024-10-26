Viennese of the week
The most popular tobacconist comes from Floridsdorf
The vote for the city's most popular tobacconist has been won. Caroline Atrian-Dolak from Floridsdorf has won the "Grätzel Hero" award from the Vienna Chamber of Commerce and the regional committee of tobacconists for the second time in a row.
Between 9 September and 9 October, around 14,000 votes were cast for the city's 500 tobacconists - Atrian-Dolak received the most votes: "It is an incredible honor to receive this title again."
Thanks to the team and regular customers
However, the Floridsdorfer also emphasizes that it is not about her, but first and foremost about her team of ten. "Without them and our loyal customers, I wouldn't be standing here today," she says at the award ceremony, adding: "It's particularly emotional for me that one of my regular customers, who voted for me every day, unfortunately wasn't able to witness the award. I dedicate this award to him."
Second place went to Martina Peterschelka from the 22nd district and third place went to Thomas Wagner with his tobacconist in Favoriten.
Meeting point in the neighborhood
"With this award, we want to recognize tobacconists who stand out due to their special customer proximity, reliability and commitment," says Andreas Schiefer, chairman of the regional committee. They are a shining example of how important tobacconists are as social meeting points and local suppliers in the neighborhood.
