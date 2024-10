Berger: “Re-promotion is the big goal”

For the first time in over 24 years, the second division teams Bregenz and Lustenau will face each other on Saturday. Three Salzburg players will be involved: Marco Rottensteiner (Bregenz), Domenik Schierl and Tobias Berger (both Lustenau). While Schierl is the regular goalkeeper, defender Berger has to fight for his minutes. He has only played three games this year, partly due to his training as an army athlete. "At least my basic training is over and I can come to training," says the Pongau native.