Salzburg’s “tulip Pep” threatens to wilt

The new beginning could be felt in the preparations. Not only were some of the players who had wanted to leave convinced to stay, but new faces such as Moussa Yeo and Adam Daghim also shone. In the first interview Lijnders gave to the "Krone", he said: "The important thing is that the team spirit is right." There was no doubt about that at the time.