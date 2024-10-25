Crisis at the runners-up
Salzburg’s “tulip Pep” threatens to wilt
Runners-up Red Bull Salzburg really blossomed in the first few weeks under head coach Pep Lijnders. In the Champions League qualifying phase, things went almost like clockwork for the team from Mozartstadt. In the meantime, the Bulls and their coach seem to have faded - will they manage to turn things around?
SPIRIT OF OPTIMISM AT THE RUNNERS-UP
On May 15, the "Krone" caught Pep Lijnders when he was picked up at the airport by managing director Stephan Reiter. A few weeks later, the Dutchman took up his post as head coach. After a disastrous season that ended without a title win for the first time since 2012/13, there was a spirit of optimism at the Bulls. The team from Mozartstadt wanted to cause a sensation again with "Tulip Pep".
"IT IS IMPORTANT THAT THE TEAM SPIRIT IS RIGHT"
The new beginning could be felt in the preparations. Not only were some of the players who had wanted to leave convinced to stay, but new faces such as Moussa Yeo and Adam Daghim also shone. In the first interview Lijnders gave to the "Krone", he said: "The important thing is that the team spirit is right." There was no doubt about that at the time.
SALZBURG STORMS INTO THE PREMIER LEAGUE
The Bulls played boldly, cheekily and offensively in the qualifying matches for the Champions League. First of all, FC Twente was cleared out of the way, with the home game (2:1) being particularly convincing. Dynamo Kiev then proved to be no stumbling block either, with a 2:0 away win laying the foundations for a place in the top flight. Salzburg really blossomed during this phase.
BULL EXPRESS DERAILED IN PRAGUE
Instead of relying on the players who had battled their way through the qualifiers, two new signings - ex-Liverpool players Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark - were suddenly in the starting eleven for the Champions League opener in Prague. This did not go down well with the team. The Bullen-Express derailed and had no chance in the 3-0 defeat against Sparta. The after-effects can still be felt today.
CAPTAIN MOCKED BY THE FANS
A home win against Brest should have brought some calm to the Bullen stable. But things turned out differently. Despite a courageous 65 minutes, they lost 4-0 to the French side. After a mistake by goalkeeper Janis Blaswich, the fans loudly demanded Alex Schlager and then mocked the German captain during an "alibi" parade.
STATE OF SHOCK AFTER THE DEBACLE
The nadir of the crisis came in the Bundesliga hit in Graz. Salzburg were well served with the 0:5 debacle at the champions. No fighting, no scratching, no biting - the Bulls resigned themselves to their fate in the Mur metropolis. Coach Lijnders and sporting director Seonbuchner seemed at a loss. An international break with several crisis talks followed.
HIT EFFECT HAS FIZZLED OUT
In a meeting with fan club representatives, a united front was to be agreed. Coach Lijnders, who was not present, scored points by putting fan favorite Schlager into the starting eleven against Altach. A laborious 2:1 followed. However, the "Schlager effect" fizzled out again due to the unnecessary red card in the third Champions League match against Dinamo Zagreb (0:2).
HOW CAN THE TURNAROUND BE ACHIEVED?
After the sixth home defeat in a row in the Champions League, defender Piatkowski and Co. practised their perseverance slogans. So far, no solutions have been found.
The question is: how can Lijnders turn things around? "Tulip Pep" and the delicate little plant that had blossomed so wonderfully in the meantime are threatening to wither on the Salzach.
