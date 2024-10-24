VdB gets upset
The Federal President as a “repeat offender”
ÖVP state governors are angry about Alexander Van der Bellen's decision not to appoint Herbert Kickl to form a government. Once again, they fear an increased "martyr effect" for the blue party.
On 25 January 2023, Alexander Van der Bellen made a momentous statement in an ORF interview. The Federal President left open whether he would appoint FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl as chancellor. He would not try to promote "an anti-European party".
Four days later, there were state elections in Lower Austria. And ÖVP incumbent Johanna Mikl-Leitner recorded a drop of ten percent. The FPÖ with Udo Landbauer, on the other hand, made strong gains.
Styria goes to the polls on November 24
Another important state election is due on November 24. In Styria. Governor Christofer Drexler is now well behind Mario Kunasek (FPÖ) in the polls. Federal President Alexander van der Bellen has done it again in the run-up to an election. With his decision not to entrust FPÖ election winner Herbert Kickl with forming a government, he incurred the displeasure of ÖVP provincial governors.
And, of course, also the fans of the Freedom Party, the majority of whom want "People's Chancellor" Kickl. In Styria, this could mean additional negative momentum for Drexler. And thus deal a serious blow to the Chancellor's party in general. And give the blue party - which is traditionally strong in the green market anyway - a huge success. Motto "Now more than ever". Martyr effect with announcement.
Expert: "Interview was a serious mistake"
"This effect will now be amplified," says political analyst Thomas Hofer. The Federal President as a quasi "repeat offender", because an involuntary election helper for the FPÖ and power spoiler for the ÖVP? In Styria, the ÖVP was already in decline even before the President's Kickl basket. Hofer: "The President's approach could certainly lead to further dynamization. Especially because it's not just FPÖ voters who show a lack of understanding for his decision."
Skirmishes between Kurz and Ludwig
Former Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) also felt compelled to make a statement and described Van der Bellen's decision to "Heute" as "undemocratic". Vienna's SPÖ mayor Michael Ludwig countered: "It's bizarre that Kurz is criticizing the president, because it was he himself who suggested dismissing the then Interior Minister Kickl."
Van der Bellen had maneuvered himself into a corner with the interview on ORF. This was a serious mistake. The "emotion management" that Kickl is so good at did not work for the President. According to Hofer, Van der Bellen not only did not want to give Kickl the reins for personal reasons, "but also because he feared that he would then show the ÖVP up."
Of course, this is all a dilemma for the ÖVP. Nevertheless, the political expert says that it wouldn't have mattered in the end. "Kickl would also have benefited from the situation if the president had tasked him with forming a government. Then he would have postulated the problems with the ÖVP on issues week after week. All in all, it was a win-win situation for him right from the start."
