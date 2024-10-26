German League Ticker
Dortmund and Leipzig in action, LIVE from 3.30 pm
The eighth matchday in the German Bundesliga. Dortmund must come to terms with their Champions League trauma in Augsburg, while Leipzig will face off against SC Freiburg. We have the conference in the ticker - see below.
Here is the conference live ticker:
BVB don't have long to lick their wounds after the bitter 5-2 defeat against Real Madrid. After all, they are currently falling short of their own expectations in the Bundesliga too. Therefore, only a win counts in the away game against underdog Augsburg.
Leipzig, on the other hand, will host SC Freiburg in the top match of the round. Second-placed Leipzig will be looking to win against Freiburg, who are quietly and secretly stalking them, in order to move to the top of the table, at least for the time being. A duel that is also likely to be characterized by the clash of several ÖFB legionnaires.
Coach Ralph Hasenhüttel and his "Wolves", who have fallen into crisis, are also under pressure against St. Pauli and must win at the Millerntor. Otherwise, the coach is not the only one running out of steam early on in the season. In the fourth match, VfB Stuttgart, with a win against Juventus Turin under their belt, will be looking for a must-win against newly promoted Holstein Kiel.
