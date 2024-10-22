State prize awarded
These are the most innovative companies in the country
Openness to new ideas, a good and wide-ranging education and self-confidence - these are the ingredients that prepare the ground for ground-breaking innovations. At the Provincial Award for Innovation in Linz, companies and research institutions that set a good example in this area were honored.
Checks were presented, certificates and trophies, which on the one hand come in the shape of an "i", but also look like a call sign: At the award ceremony for the State Prize for Innovation at the ORF regional studio in Linz, the winners in the three categories had a lot to bear in the end.
"This podium is a lucky charm for us," enthused Alexander Fleischanderl, Chief Technology Officer at Primetals. In 2022, the plant manufacturer won first place in the state prize for the Hyfor process and then celebrated winning the national prize. Now it has won again at state level.
Making processes more sustainable and safer, developing new materials and then putting them to use - the 2024 award winners impressed with their ideas and technologies.
This was recognized by many: Governor Thomas Stelzer, Markus Achleitner, Member of the Upper Austrian Economic Council, Werner Pamminger, Managing Director of Business Upper Austria, Alexandra Halouska, Editor-in-Chief of "OÖ-Krone", Manuel Molnar, Member of the Board of Sparkasse-OÖ and Martin Bergsmann (Industry Division of the Chamber of Commerce).
The winners of the State Prize for Innovation 2024
- Large companies: First place: Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH in Linz; second place: KEBA Group AG in Linz; third place: Rohrdorfer Zement GmbH in Gmunden.
- Small and medium-sized companies: First place: Rauch Furnace Technology GmbH in Gmunden; second place: GIG Karasek GmbH in Attnang-Puchheim; third place: EW Technology GmbH in Peuerbach.
- Research institutes: First place: Institute for Chemistry of Polymers at the Johannes Kepler University Linz; second place: LKR Leichtmetallkompetenzzentrum Ranshofen GmbH; third place: Institute for Chemical Technology of Organic Materials at the Johannes Kepler University Linz.
"We don't just want to stay good, we want to get better," said Stelzer. The award-winning projects all lived up to these words.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.