Nine sweet secrets: Now Karlich is spilling the beans

On October 27, 1999, the afternoon talk show named after her was broadcast on the airwaves for the very first time. Since then, presenter Barbara Karlich (55) has talked to her guests about God and the world in 4,500 broadcasts - and about many things that were previously taboo. "But not everything has been said yet!" says the TV veteran, who likes to wear her heart on her sleeve. And indeed, there are things you didn't know about the eloquent woman from Neufeld ...