What Sturm’s Portugal spy reveals about Sporting

Sturm has a spy in Portugal. Loan player Amadou Dante has been playing for Arouca since the summer. "I'm doing very well here in Portugal. I get a lot of games and the level of the league is very high. It's very technical soccer, which suits my strengths very well. It's a cool challenge every week to play against very strong attacking players. Overall, I'm satisfied, but I also know that I can still improve. That's what I work for every day."