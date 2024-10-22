Champions League:
Conference with Real, PSG and Arsenal from 9pm LIVE
Matchday 3 in the Champions League. We'll be reporting live from 9pm onwards in the conference of seven matches. Among others Real Madrid - Borussia Dortmund, PSG - PSV Eindhoven, Juventus Turin - VfB Stuttgart and FC Arsenal - Shakhtar Donetsk.
Here is the live ticker:
In a rematch of the previous season's final, defending champions Real and Borussia Dortmund face off in Madrid on Tuesday (21:00) in the third matchday of the reformed Champions League. Although Marcel Sabitzer and Co. travel to the match as league leaders, they have personnel worries and have recently delivered rather dismal performances in the Bundesliga. Nevertheless, sporting director Sebastian Kehl sees opportunities. "I definitely don't think we're without a chance."
3:0 against FC Brugge and 7:1 against Celtic Glasgow - BVB's previous CL results make for impressive reading. Now, however, a different caliber awaits Dortmund in the form of Real, and their flawless record is in danger. However, if Borussia's performance against the CL record winners of the still injured David Alaba is as anemic as in the previous unsuccessful Bundesliga away games in Bremen (0:0), Stuttgart (1:5) and at Union Berlin (1:2), they could be in for a rude awakening.
Despite the unfavorable omens, Kehl hopes that the team will show a different face. "I definitely don't think we're without a chance. We showed that in the final a few weeks ago," said the sporting director, referring to the long open final (0:2) at Wembley at the beginning of June. The special atmosphere in the soccer temple Bernabeu should revive Borussia. "Real is the biggest club in the world. We've already fought big battles there," said Kehl. "I believe that the team will approach the task with total commitment."
Coach Nuri Sahin played for the Whites in the 2011/12 season and knows how powerful they can be at home. In order to be well prepared, he said he had already watched "one or two Real games" on video during the last international break. However, the 36-year-old is more worried about the personnel situation in his own team than the Spaniards' combination skills: "We only have a few players at the moment," complained Sahin.
The attacking players Karim Adeyemi, Julien Duranville and Giovanni Reyna are missing, as is right-back Yan Couto. Pascal Groß and defensive veteran Niklas Süle are also uncertain. Although both took part in the final training session, they are unlikely to be available for 90 minutes. In addition, regular goalkeeper Gregor Kobel was absent from the last session before departure.
It could be an advantage for Borussia that the Spanish league runners-up are under more pressure. After the surprising 0:1 in Lille on the second matchday, a home win is a must for the title co-favorites. Star striker Kylian Mbappe made a timely return in the league game at Celta Vigo on Saturday, scoring the goal in the 2:1 win to make it 1:0.
PSG warned against PSV
Paris Saint-Germain, who recently lost 2-0 at Arsenal, cannot afford to slip up either. Coach Luis Enrique warned against the guests from PSV Eindhoven. "It will be tough for us. They play far away from their goal and press well," said the Spaniard about the Dutch side. Although they have only picked up one point against Sporting Lisbon in the CL, they have won all nine games at national level, scoring 29 goals in the process.
Arsenal are not flawless either, having only drawn 0-0 at Atalanta Bergamo in their opener. The Gunners host Shakhtar Donetsk, while Mikel Arteta's side stumbled to a 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth at the weekend. "We have to keep going, take our pain and turn it into energy tomorrow night," the Spaniard demanded.
