Conference with Real, PSG and Arsenal from 9pm LIVE

Coach Nuri Sahin played for the Whites in the 2011/12 season and knows how powerful they can be at home. In order to be well prepared, he said he had already watched "one or two Real games" on video during the last international break. However, the 36-year-old is more worried about the personnel situation in his own team than the Spaniards' combination skills: "We only have a few players at the moment," complained Sahin.