Creates lasting value: Canon Selphy QX20 in test

According to various estimates, the average user has between 2000 and 3000 photos stored on their smartphone. They are usually forgotten and often lost forever if the cell phone unexpectedly breaks or is replaced. It therefore makes sense to print out at least the best memories so that they can be kept for years to come. Canon recently launched the Selphy QX20, a mobile photo printer specially designed for smartphone users. Krone+ has tested what the gadget is capable of.