“Max would mug his grandma on the track”

Daily Mail: "Max Verstappen extends his lead over Lando Norris in controversial circumstances: The Briton is penalized for an illegal overtaking manoeuvre. Verstappen is a nice guy off the track, on it he would mug his granny. He is adept at threading his furious Red Bull through the eye of a needle with the force of a sledgehammer. What Norris must not do: offer his title rival the freedom of Texas and expect to beat him in the battle for the most hotly contested prize in motorsport. Charles Leclerc wins in Austin."