Press after USA GP:
“Max would mug his grandma on the track”
Ferrari celebrated a one-two victory in the USA. However, the success was overshadowed by the controversial duel between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. The press commentary on the US Grand Prix. "On the track, Verstappen would mug his granny," judges the Daily Mail.
Great Britain:
Daily Mail: "Max Verstappen extends his lead over Lando Norris in controversial circumstances: The Briton is penalized for an illegal overtaking manoeuvre. Verstappen is a nice guy off the track, on it he would mug his granny. He is adept at threading his furious Red Bull through the eye of a needle with the force of a sledgehammer. What Norris must not do: offer his title rival the freedom of Texas and expect to beat him in the battle for the most hotly contested prize in motorsport. Charles Leclerc wins in Austin."
Guardian: "For all the attention paid to world championship rivals Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, who fought a thrilling and controversial battle just before the finish, an intriguing late-season variable was put into play with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc's dominant victory at the US Grand Prix."
Independent: "Lando Norris' world title hopes were dealt a hammer blow when he was handed a controversial five-second penalty after a thrilling US Grand Prix and finished behind rival Max Verstappen."
Mirror: "Max Verstappen and Lando Norris' duel was ugly as Charles Leclerc dominates US Grand Prix."
Spain:
Sport: "The Scuderia's success was overshadowed by a thrilling battle between title contenders Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. The McLaren driver corrected his mistake at the start and managed to catch the championship leader with four laps to go. However, the race stewards upheld Red Bull's protest and penalized the Briton with a five-second penalty for clipping the track, which handed the podium back to Max."
As: "In the midst of the battle between Verstappen and Norris for the title, Ferrari scored a double victory."
Marca: "Big one-two for Leclerc and Sainz. Verstappen third after controversial penalty for Norris. Lando overtook him off the track, but if he hadn't, he would have crashed into Verstappen, who also oversteered."
Italy:
Gazzetta dello Sport: "Fabulous performance by Ferrari in Austin. The USA gives the Leclerc-Sainz duo a wonderful victory for which they worked hard, even when success still seemed hopeless. Prince Charles built his masterpiece step by step from the start to the triumph."
Corriere dello Sport: "Ferrari conquers the USA with the Leclerc-Sainz duo celebrating a one-two. Now the race for the constructors' title is open again for Ferrari. The two Ferrari drivers create a masterpiece and celebrate a huge success in the USA, where the Maranello team has the most fans after its home country of Italy."
Corriere della Sera: "Leclerc and Sainz pull off the perfect race. The two Ferrari drivers conquer the USA thanks to a one-two of huge value. Now Maranello has the awareness that it can win with its cars. After a month's break, Ferrari has done its homework and is giving its prince Leclerc a car that is unattainable for the competition."
La Repubblica: "Ferrari celebrates a huge success in Texas with the cowboys Leclerc and Sainz. Leclerc wins the rodeo ahead of Sainz."
La Stampa: "The fantastic Ferrari cars give the US fans of Maranello an unforgettable day. Ferrari is invincible in the USA and Verstappen can only watch inconsolably as the red cars speed away from him. Ferrari is reaping the rewards of the hard work of recent months."
Netherlands:
AD: "Max Verstappen breathes a sigh of relief: Lando Norris penalized after thrilling duel on last lap, Charles Leclerc superior in Austin.
De Telegraaf: "Norris passed Verstappen illegally. Now the Limburg native has been dry for four months when it comes to a Grand Prix victory. Verstappen was much happier with his improved Red Bull, but he didn't have a serious chance of winning in Austin either."
