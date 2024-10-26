Animals in search of a home

Enrico (one year old) was found running loose on the street. He is friendly and open-minded with people he knows and enjoys any loving attention. He is a little skeptical of strangers at first. His new owners should allow plenty of time and patience for him to settle in, as he still has to learn basic things like driving a car etc. Enrico is an active male dog who wants to be challenged in his new home. Interested parties can call 01/734 110 20 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.