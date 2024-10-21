A question of balance
The provincial capital has one more attraction
The motor skills park at the Gloriette in Eisenstadt is set to become a meeting place for all generations. People can do sports there or simply relax.
In the "Year of Sport 2022", the provincial capital set itself the goal of motivating people of all ages to be active and take part in sport. The residents took up this call and expressed their wish for an addition to the forest nature trail at the Gloriette in the 2023 citizens' budget. A motor skills park has now been built and is available to all generations.
Clambering, jumping and relaxing
With numerous pieces of equipment, including balancing routes, a climbing jungle gym, climbing piles made from crooked logs and motor skills routes with balancing beams and bouncy boards, it is a real paradise for exercise. In addition, wobbly harnesses and seating and lounging areas have been installed to provide users and their companions with a relaxing break. This project also enhances the forest nature trail.
An active, healthy future
"Our motor skills park is a further step towards improving the quality of life in Eisenstadt and offering all generations space for exercise and encounters. It is important that we work together with the citizens on an active, healthy future," says Mayor Thomas Steiner (ÖVP).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
