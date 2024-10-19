“Our performance was simply not acceptable”

The Canadian seemed genuinely shocked at times by his crew's performance in the West derby. "Our performance in the first 40 minutes was unacceptable and not what we expect of ourselves," said Stanley very clearly after his crew were 2-0 down after two periods. Although the Pioneers tried to fight back in the final period, Nardi (57') was unable to score any more. "Yes, they showed a reaction - but they have to be ready at the start," said Stanley.