Pioneers coach Stanley
“Our performance was simply not acceptable”
The Pioneers Vorarlberg caused a sensation in the ICE Hockey League in the previous season. This season, however, the Vorarlberg team is still missing a lot. They suffered a 2:1 defeat against the Innsbrucker Haie, their sixth loss in a row and their seventh in their eighth game of the season. Head coach Dylan Stanley didn't like that at all...
Pioneers head coach Dylan Stanley's disappointment was clear to see and hear after his team suffered a painful 2-1 defeat at home to the Innsbrucker Haie. "We're just not where we want to be," the 40-year-old summed up after the seventh defeat in the eighth ICE Hockey League game of the season and immediately took responsibility for himself: "It's up to me to be a better leader for the group, to find better ways to help the team."
The Canadian seemed genuinely shocked at times by his crew's performance in the West derby. "Our performance in the first 40 minutes was unacceptable and not what we expect of ourselves," said Stanley very clearly after his crew were 2-0 down after two periods. Although the Pioneers tried to fight back in the final period, Nardi (57') was unable to score any more. "Yes, they showed a reaction - but they have to be ready at the start," said Stanley.
Dangerous Italians
Feldkirch's next chance to finally put an end to their appalling run of six defeats in a row comes on Sunday (17:30) when they visit Asiago. However, the utmost caution is required. Although the Italians are only three points ahead of the Pioneers in penultimate place in the table, head coach Ron Fogarty's team secured their second win of the season on Friday with a 5:1 home victory against RB Salzburg. Asiago also leads both the power play and penalty-killing rankings. They only conceded three goals in 32 shorthanded games - the Pioneers scored eight goals in 23 shorthanded games!
