We strengthen our immune system with these tricks

St. Pölten fitness expert Lukas Grigorescu has not only helped more than 500 people to get rid of their belly and feel better over the past nine years. He has also given Krone readers valuable information on how to lose weight and gain more energy in everyday life in the "Fit for summer" series. But Grigorescu also has plenty of advice for the cold season, which he is happy to pass on as part of the new series "Fit through the winter". It starts with tips on strengthening the immune system.