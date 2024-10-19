FPÖ leader Kickl proposes Rosenkranz

"Walter Rosenkranz is a democrat through and through"

"I will propose to the Freedom Party National Council Club that Walter Rosenkranz be nominated for this office. In a conversation I had recently, Rosenkranz declared his willingness to do so if he is nominated by the club. Walter Rosenkranz is a democrat through and through, and in his role as club chairman in the ÖVP-FPÖ government he fulfilled the responsible role of government coordinator on the FPÖ side outstandingly well. His heart beats for parliamentarianism and democracy, as he has also demonstrated with his candidacy for Federal President. He has also fought courageously and with commitment for the rights of the people in Austria as Ombudsman. He is the right choice for this responsible office," Kickl explained his choice to the "Krone" newspaper. Club director Norbert Nemeth and federal list leader Susanne Fürst were named in advance as opposing candidates.