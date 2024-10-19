President of the National Council
FPÖ leader Kickl proposes Rosenkranz
There has been speculation for a long time, but now it is certain: FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl will propose Ombudsman Walter Rosenkranz for the post of First President of the National Council. On Wednesday, Rosenkranz is to be elected as a candidate within the party, and the following day in parliament as President and formally the second highest man in the state.
Municipal councillor, Lower Austrian provincial party chairman, club chairman of the federal party under Black-Blue, Ombudsman and candidate for the federal presidency. Walter Rosenkranz has already been many things in his political life - next week the lawyer is to become the First President of the National Council of the Republic, as the FPÖ has now confirmed to the "Krone".
Logical candidate
As the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS also emphasized, there should be no change to the custom in the House, according to which the party with the most votes should nominate a candidate for the office of President of the National Council. As the winner of the 2024 National Council election, the FPÖ will take on this responsibility. Rosenkranz was seen as the logical candidate for the second-highest office in the state after Norbert Hofer's rejection at the latest, as he knows all levels of politics and is likely to receive broad support in the secret ballot in parliament next Thursday.
Greens want to vote for FPÖ
With the exception of the Greens, who made it clear in advance that they would not vote any FPÖ candidate into office, the respected lawyer and political professional can expect votes from all parties at the constituent meeting. A simple majority is required. Prior to this, Kickl will and must propose Rosenkranz for the post internally at the club meeting on Wednesday.
"Walter Rosenkranz is a democrat through and through"
"I will propose to the Freedom Party National Council Club that Walter Rosenkranz be nominated for this office. In a conversation I had recently, Rosenkranz declared his willingness to do so if he is nominated by the club. Walter Rosenkranz is a democrat through and through, and in his role as club chairman in the ÖVP-FPÖ government he fulfilled the responsible role of government coordinator on the FPÖ side outstandingly well. His heart beats for parliamentarianism and democracy, as he has also demonstrated with his candidacy for Federal President. He has also fought courageously and with commitment for the rights of the people in Austria as Ombudsman. He is the right choice for this responsible office," Kickl explained his choice to the "Krone" newspaper. Club director Norbert Nemeth and federal list leader Susanne Fürst were named in advance as opposing candidates.
SPÖ backs Bures, ÖVP backs Haubner
Walter Rosenkranz has three children, grew up and lives in Krems an der Donau in Lower Austria and is married to Susanne Rosenkranz, who achieved record results for the FPÖ in Krems and is now the Lower Austrian State Councillor for Labor Market and Animal Welfare.
The ÖVP will probably also nominate a man: Peter Haubner, an economic ally who has already proven his loyalty to many in the federal government and the party, is likely to be a candidate in the People's Party. In the SPÖ, Doris Bures is of course once again set to take the presidency of the National Council.
