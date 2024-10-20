Posthof Linz
Cabaret shocker gets you in the mood for Halloween
For the first time, Austria is exposed as a hotspot for the paranormal. "Because how often do people in the country think: This can't be happening!" says the trio Sonja Pikart, Berni Wagner and Christoph Fritz casually. On Monday, they kick off Halloween fever at the Posthof in Linz with their show "G.h.öst".
The very behavioral trio Berni Wagner, Sonja Pikart and Christoph Fritz won the Austrian Cabaret Award 2024 in the "Program" category with their creepy satire "G.h.öst".
What was originally created more for the fun of playing and goofing around together around Halloween has the potential to become an annual fixture on the Austrian cabaret calendar. Because every year towards the end of October, it's all about "trick or treating".
In Upper Austria, however, the cabaret shocker will get the audience in the mood on Monday, October 21. Everything will be wrapped up in a security lecture by the authority "G.h.öst", the "Austrian secret headquarters for the administration of monsters, occultism and ghosts, founded by imperial decree in 1869".
Austria as a hotspot for the paranormal
"How often do people in the country think: This can't be happening!" says the trio casually. Austria is the center of the paranormal.
Saints and vampires
For the first time, pop stars are also outed as vampires and you get effective tips against Krampus and learn when the worst time is for a saint to appear. Wagner, Pikart and Fritz are not afraid of radical slapstick or participatory elements.
Incidentally, all three have already won solo awards: Sonja Pikart for "Halb Mensch", Gallneukirchen-born Berni Wagner for "Galápagos" and Christoph Fritz for his debut "Das jüngste Gesicht".
