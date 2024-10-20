Bundesliga in the TICKER
LIVE from 14:30: Klagenfurt vs. Austria Vienna!
10th round in Austria's Bundesliga: SK Austria Klagenfurt host FK Austria Wien. We report live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
The Austrias from Klagenfurt and Vienna meet today at the Wörthersee in the Austrian Football League! The winner of the duel between the two neighbors - the Carinthians (11 points) are in eighth place with one game less, directly behind the Viennese (12) - can expect to jump into the top half of the table. "I expect it to be a close story. Of course we want to present our fans with a three-pointer," said Klagenfurt coach Peter Pacult.
"We definitely want to show a reaction!"
The duels have certainly been close in recent years, with seven of the ten league matches since 2021 ending in a draw. There was also no winner in the championship in the previous season, with both matches ending 2:2. However, the Viennese "Veilchen" won the cup round of 16 match against Klagenfurt 1:0 last November. Peter Pacult's side are still without a win at home against the capital club, with their only full victory coming at the Generali-Arena in April last year (2:1).
The international break gave Klagenfurt enough time to come to terms with the 4-0 defeat at LASK. "We definitely want to show a reaction. To do that, we have to act as a unit, accept the duels and win them. Everyone has to run for everyone else and when the opportunities arise, we have to take advantage of them," explained birthday boy Florian Jaritz (27).
"We have to find a way to break them down!"
Pacult will have to do without defender Kosmas Gkezos, who suffered a muscle injury in a training match last week. "He hasn't been able to train and will be out for the next three or four weeks," said the 64-year-old coach. Philipp Wydra, on the other hand, is fit again after missing training following an appendectomy.
Meanwhile, the injury list of the opponents is emptying: Johannes Handl, Luca Pazourek and Abubakr Barry are back in team training, but the trip to Klagenfurt is still too early for the trio. Florian Wustinger made his comeback after more than two years in the test match against Admira, but according to coach Stephan Helm he will first "get his first competitive minutes with our partner club Stripfing".
In Carinthia, the Viennese want to pick up where they left off before the international break (2:1 against GAK) - with three points. But there is a lot of respect. "Klagenfurt are a good opponent, they've proven in recent years that they're very stable. We have to find a way to break them down, we have the means to do so in our ranks. We know exactly what we're up against there, but we also know where our strengths lie - and we have to bring them onto the pitch," demanded Helm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.