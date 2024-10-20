LIVE from 14:30: Klagenfurt vs. Austria Vienna!

In Carinthia, the Viennese want to pick up where they left off before the international break (2:1 against GAK) - with three points. But there is a lot of respect. "Klagenfurt are a good opponent, they've proven in recent years that they're very stable. We have to find a way to break them down, we have the means to do so in our ranks. We know exactly what we're up against there, but we also know where our strengths lie - and we have to bring them onto the pitch," demanded Helm.