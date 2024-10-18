Missing in Mallorca
Shocking theory: Where is the young woman?
Two weeks ago, a 24-year-old tourist disappeared without a trace after an exuberant night of partying on Mallorca. Despite intensive search efforts, there is no trace of the young woman. Investigators now assume she is dead - their theory of the cause is shocking.
A young tourist disappears without a trace on a vibrant night in Mallorca. What began as an exuberant night of partying ends in a mysterious nightmare. The police are convinced that the 24-year-old fell into a street rubbish container and died. But there is still no trace of her body.
Shocking theory of the accident
Despite the mysterious disappearance, the investigators suspect an accident without outside influence. "We have ruled out all other theories," explained Mallorca's deputy chief of police, Fernando Reboyras.
The police assume that the 24-year-old was waiting for the bus at a bus stop near the marina in Palma on the night of October 1st to 2nd after a night of partying. She was probably trying to get something from a container when she suddenly fell in. Due to her intoxicated state, which witnesses reported, she was subsequently unable to free herself.
Mortal remains burned
In the early hours of the morning, a garbage truck emptied the container and made its way to the Son Reus incinerator near Palma. Investigators assume that the young woman lost her life during this journey. "There is a lack of oxygen inside the vehicle and a press continuously compresses the waste. Survival under these conditions is impossible," says Ángel Ruiz, head of the investigative team.
The search for mortal remains has so far been unsuccessful. The police suspect that the body of the Argentinian-born woman was cremated in the incinerator, which makes the case even more difficult to solve. Chief investigator Ruiz concluded: "This tragedy fills us all with deep sadness."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
