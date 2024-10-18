Hotel room vandalized
Hotel guest heard “loud scream” before Payne’s death
More and more shocking details are coming to light following the death of Liam Payne. Now a hotel guest has spoken out, claiming to have heard a "really loud, violent scream" shortly before the British pop star's fatal fall.
What really happened before Liam Payne's death? A question that a hotel guest at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, where the singer died, may also be able to answer.
"Loud, violent scream"
In an interview with People magazine, the guest described hearing a terrible noise coming from the former One Direction star's room. A "loud, violent scream" also came from the suite.
Pictures taken from Payne's hotel room show a TV with a smashed screen as well as aluminum foil and white powder scattered on the table. There was also aluminum foil and burnt candles in the bathtub.
"I thought it was a building site," the hotel guest continued. "I thought they were working on the room." The man described the sounds coming from Payne's room as "heavy lifting" or "a bang."
"Whole street full of police cars"
Shortly afterwards, he saw the hotel staff "going in and out" of the pop star's room. By 4:30 p.m., he had heard "even more noise" coming from the hotel room, the witness said.
Then the first responders arrived. When he heard the sirens, he didn't think anything more about it at first, the hotel guest confessed. But when he got out of the elevator, he saw that "the whole street was full of police cars".
"That's why I'm so fucked up..."
As the Daily Mail also reported, shortly before his death, Liam Payne said to a young woman who was also a guest at the hotel in Buenos Aires: "I used to be in a boy band - that's why I'm so fucked up."
She had met the pop star in the foyer of the CasaSur Palermo hotel, where he was sitting with his laptop, the young woman explained. This was only a short time before his death.
Hotel employee dialed emergency number
As previously reported, before Payne fell, a hotel employee called 911 to report an "aggressive man" who, according to him, "could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol".
Liam Payne died of polytrauma and bleeding after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires. This was the conclusion of the autopsy, the public prosecutor's office announced. Further investigations are being carried out to confirm evidence of drug and alcohol consumption before the fall.
Crisis due to substance use?
According to the police, all indications are that the former member of the boy band One Direction was alone in his room when he fell from the balcony. According to the public prosecutor's office, he may have been going through a substance use crisis.
Argentinian police found the musician's room in "complete chaos" during a search following his death, the authorities said in a statement on Thursday. A bottle of whisky, a lighter and a cell phone were seized in the courtyard of the hotel where Payne had fallen.
In the room of the luxury hotel in the trendy Palermo district, police said they found over-the-counter medication and a tranquilizer. "Upon entering, there was complete disorder, various things were broken," they said.
One Direction mourns the death of Payne
Liam Payne became a celebrated star at a young age as a member of the band One Direction. In 2016, the band announced that they would be taking a break. In a moving statement, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan said goodbye to their friend on Thursday evening.
We are completely devastated by Liam's death," the band members said in a joint statement. The four pop stars wrote in a message on Instagram that they now needed time to come to terms with "the loss of our brother". They added: "We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."
If you or someone close to you is in an exceptional mental health situation or is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the crisis helpline on 142. You can find more crisis helplines and emergency numbers HERE.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.