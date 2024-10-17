Vorteilswelt
With 6 million euros

Austria lends a helping hand to UNICEF and Co.

Nachrichten
17.10.2024 11:24

In view of the emergency situation in the Middle East, Austria is supporting international aid organizations on the ground with additional funds.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, three million euros have been made available for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Syria. The UNHCR in Lebanon will receive two million euros and one million euros will go to the UNHCR in Jordan.

Schallenberg: "Possible increase in refugees"
Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) commented: "The Middle East has never been free of cruelty and suffering. However, the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the region has continued to deteriorate over the past year." He warned of a possible collapse of the already fragile states, which could lead to a significant increase in refugees.

The Middle East has never been free of cruelty and suffering. But for the past year, the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the region has continued to deteriorate.

Außenminister Alexander Schallenberg

43 million for people affected by war in the Middle East
Since the Hamas attack on Israel and the beginning of the Gaza war, Austria's humanitarian aid for the civilian population in Gaza and the region heavily affected by the conflict amounts to a total of 43 million euros.

