Pure political helplessness
Chaos around the Luegbrücke bridge, problems in the care sector - Claus Meinert, editor-in-chief of the "Tiroler Krone", criticizes Tyrolean state politics in a commentary.
You can spin it however you like: but at the moment, in fact for weeks now, the state government is making anything but a good impression as far as its work is concerned. The range of tasks to be tackled is extensive, but solutions are lacking at almost every turn. The chaos surrounding the Lueg Bridge is a perfect example of how helpless politicians are when it comes to transport policy. Of course, this also has to do with framework conditions at EU level and with "intransigent" neighbors to the south and north of Tyrol. However, many inconsistencies are home-grown, so you can't blame the aforementioned.
The same applies to the care sector. This issue has not just seen the light of day these days either. The (primarily personnel-related) conditions have been known for years and are constantly being pointed out, but not addressed politically. For example, the second smallest province in Austria, Burgenland, is leading the way with its employment model for family caregivers.
Of course, this costs money. Of course, you could also appeal to German vacationers to stop driving through Tyrol. What is missing is the appeal that carers should no longer visit old people's homes. Such statements are evidence of pure helplessness. Instead, the rather less urgent new MCI building costing several hundred million euros is still being pursued instead of finally tackling society's real problems.
