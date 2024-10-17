Pure political helplessness

You can spin it however you like: but at the moment, in fact for weeks now, the state government is making anything but a good impression as far as its work is concerned. The range of tasks to be tackled is extensive, but solutions are lacking at almost every turn. The chaos surrounding the Lueg Bridge is a perfect example of how helpless politicians are when it comes to transport policy. Of course, this also has to do with framework conditions at EU level and with "intransigent" neighbors to the south and north of Tyrol. However, many inconsistencies are home-grown, so you can't blame the aforementioned.