Styrian Viking conquers the Danube in a rowing boat

And so this summer, he and his troupe ventured a new attempt. The Vikings - three women and three men - launched their boat in Mohacs, Hungary. Their goal was to row 1300 kilometers along the Danube via Serbia and Bulgaria to Romania. During the day in sportswear and in the evening dressed as Vikings. Not exactly an everyday idea, is it? "Of course it's crazy. But I'm known as a Viking, so people are used to it by now," smiles Sovinz.