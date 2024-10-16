In the outer districts
Parking enforcement officers will be on the road in cars in future
From the end of 2026, parking enforcement officers will no longer just be on foot but will use special vehicles to punish parking offenders.
Due to the extension of the parking sticker to the outer districts, parking enforcement officers often have to cover long distances. On average, they cover 15 kilometers a day on foot, according to the office of Transport Councillor Ulli Sima (SPÖ). In future, their work is to be made easier.
From the end of 2026, they are expected to be provided with cars in the large, spacious districts. They are equipped with sensor devices on the roof. The number plates of parked vehicles are scanned using optical character recognition. "The scan works even if the cars are parked close together," explains a spokesperson for MA 46.
However, the inspectors are not spared having to get out of the car. If the device does not show a hit, they have to check whether a parking ticket filled out by hand is in the windshield. The question arises as to whether e-scooters would not be sufficient for the uniformed officers? "The parking enforcement officers are always out and about in pairs, and a car is more practical and independent of the weather," says MA 46. It also emphasizes that there are no plans to reduce the number of parking enforcement staff as part of the system expansion.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.