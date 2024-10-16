Powerful climate turbulence ahead of the World Eco Summit

Irrespective of this, the nuclear divide is rampant in Brussels. Although the demand for a tripling of global renewable energy capacity is included in the EU negotiating mandate, some countries are openly backing "clean" nuclear energy sources. Sweden, for example, wants to start building a new reactor by 2026. Italy (which decided to phase out nuclear energy after the Chernobyl disaster in 1987), on the other hand, is hatching "radioactive" plans with the US energy company Westinghouse, among others. And Poland wants to cooperate closely with the Czech Republic (Austrian nuclear power plants close to the border) on nuclear energy with immediate effect. Hotspot in Central Asia: Kazakhstan has now secured the construction of its first nuclear power plant by means of a referendum.