The BMW M5 is dead – long live the BMW M5
BMW is making a complete paradigm shift with the M5. Instead of endless combustion power, they have slimmed down the V8 and turned it into a plug-in hybrid full steamroller - with a total of 727 hp and 1000 Nm. And a live weight of two and a half tons.
They want to combine luxury and dynamism. That was already the case before. But while they tried to keep the weight of the M5 reasonably in check in the past (it hasn't been a lightweight for a long time), the seventh generation has apparently broken all the dams. It weighs around a quarter more than its predecessor, 2435 kg according to DIN. The test car driven here even has 2510 kg on its registration with extras.
That's where the extra weight comes from
A few figures can be given in concrete terms: The battery alone weighs 205 kg because it stores a lot of energy: 18.6 kWh net. The electric motor is located in the gearbox, adding 53 kg to its 145 kg. With add-on parts weighing a total of 9 kg, we therefore arrive at a drive-related additional weight of 267 kg.
The 30 kg of the standard glass roof can be deducted if you order the optional carbon roof. Otherwise, the kilos are due to the standard rear axle steering and the overall increased dimensions. The body has grown significantly and now measures 5.10 meters in length. Compared to the current civilian 5 Series (G60) and the predecessor M5, the new M5 is around seven centimeters wider at the front and five centimeters wider at the rear axle.
Cheers to the drive
In the course of development, a six-cylinder engine was also under discussion, but in the end the 4.4-liter V8 remained under the hood. This was revised and limited to 585 hp so as not to overload the eight-speed automatic transmission, which with its integrated electric motor alone has to cope with 145 kW/197 hp and 280 Nm. The transmission can handle a maximum of 1,000 Nm, and it gets it all the time if the accelerator foot is suitably lively.
With the best will in the world, it is impossible to tell which of the two engines is contributing how much power, not only because of the extremely smooth tuning, but also because the engine sound played through the loudspeakers, including the babbling, makes no difference in terms of drive source. And the real sound is very restrained. In electric mode and with "Iconic Sounds" switched on, you can of course tell that there is no combustion engine at work.
But even under pure electric power, the car is fast. The 197 hp accelerate the BMW M5 more than passably and allow up to 140 km/h. BMW claims an electric range of up to 69 kilometers, which is more than respectable for such a powerful car.
For comparison: the Mercedes-AMG GT four-door (the E-Class is not available with this drive) has a system output of 843 hp as a plug-in hybrid - the electric range is specified as only twelve kilometers. This drive system is also annoying with its constant electric whirring.
In the M5, on the other hand, the electric motor is quiet. In addition to the e-mode, there are four other drive modes. eControl charges the battery as much as required while driving, hybrid ensures intelligently controlled interaction of both motors with maximum efficiency, and dynamic and dynamic plus are designed for sporty driving, either for a complete stint on racetracks or for a quick lap if, for example, you treat yourself to a tourist drive on the Nordschleife.
Fine adjustments galore
When you first take your seat, you might think that you can influence the sharpness of the set-up via the Comfort, Sport and Track driving modes. But far from it. This is all about assistance systems and displays. The real fire is lit (or extinguished) via the setup button on the center console. The firmness of the standard adaptive sports suspension, steering forces, the configuration of the all-wheel drive (normal, rear-heavy, rear-wheel drive), artificial engine sound and even the feel of the brakes can be adjusted. Two favorite configurations are stored on two bright red steering wheel buttons.
A matter of character
The settings determine the character of the M5. You can use it as a relatively normal 5 Series without a less sporty passenger turning up their nose. But there are other ways. Perhaps they will then try out whether BMW's powerful car can actually accelerate to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and to 200 km/h in 10.9 seconds. Both are a blink slower than before, but the acceleration is better.
Even up to 300 km/h is very fast, and very relaxed if you are used to such speeds, because the car runs stoically where it is supposed to, and if you have to brake it brutally, this is also done with astonishing relaxation. With the M Drivers' Package, they allow it to reach 305 km/h, otherwise 250 km/h.
This is helped by the steering set-up, which is very much geared towards straight-line driving. When steering in one direction or the other, you have to overcome resistance (stronger or weaker depending on the setting, but always noticeable) and when steering back towards the center, you feel a kind of lock-in, which can be quite irritating. However, the steering has a very direct ratio and the M5 also turns in absolutely snappily.
The rear-axle steering works up to 1.5 degrees in both directions. Although this does not make the M5 completely forget its weight, it is more agile than one would expect.
Market launch in Austria in November 2024. The price list starts at 143,952 euros. This makes the new model cheaper than its predecessor despite significantly better equipment - thanks to the NoVA exemption.
Driving citation
Yes, some will be disappointed because the BMW M5 has a completely different character than before. But the decision to go hybrid is not only understandable, it also fits in well with the times. In addition, the BMW M5 looks really good in its new role because it is simply extremely well made. If it's a hybrid drive, then it should be tuned exactly like this.
Why?
Well-tuned, powerful PHEV drive with good electric range
Very relaxed to drive even at 300 km/h
Relatively inexpensive in Austria thanks to hybrid drive
Why not?
Two and a half tons is a lot for a BMW M5
Almost exaggerated looks
Or perhaps ...
... the BMW M5 Touring - which is even MORE sensible. In a way.
