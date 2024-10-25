The BMW M5 is dead – long live the BMW M5

With the best will in the world, it is impossible to tell which of the two engines is contributing how much power, not only because of the extremely smooth tuning, but also because the engine sound played through the loudspeakers, including the babbling, makes no difference in terms of drive source. And the real sound is very restrained. In electric mode and with "Iconic Sounds" switched on, you can of course tell that there is no combustion engine at work.