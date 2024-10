Salzburg remembers bomb attack 80 years ago

Today marks the 80th anniversary of the first bombing raid on the city of Salzburg during the Second World War. On October 16, 1944, the Allies attacked the city center: 50 US bombers dropped 500 bombs on the old town and the districts of Nonntal, Kaiviertel and Itzling. 250 people lost their lives and a number of buildings, homes and factories were destroyed. Even the city's landmark, the cathedral, was hit by a bomb.