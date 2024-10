Ukrainian woman not allowed to deposit cash into account

"I suddenly can't deposit any more cash into my account, but how else am I supposed to do that with the income from my business," Liulko is perplexed. She was told by Raiffeisenbank that they couldn't know where the money came from. "It could be black money," she was apparently told. She would have to open a business account so that cash deposits would be possible again. "I feel harassed," emphasizes the Ukrainian woman.