Big shake-up in the Vorarlberg state parliament

No loss of seats despite minus

Not much has changed for the SPÖ: the Social Democrats had already lost the fourth mandate gained in 2019 during the last legislative period. Former party leader Thomas Hopfner threw in the towel in 2021 and subsequently sat as a wild deputy in parliament. From November, Mario Leiter, Manuela Auer and Reinhold Einwallner will most likely represent the red colors there. No mandate for Halil Calim despite preferential votesThe party's modest performance is likely to be particularly annoying for Halil Calim. According to reports, the "preferred vote-getter" even outpolled Einwallner by around 300 votes in Bregenz. The ex-national councillor is unlikely to care, as he will enter via the state list