Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Making a contribution"

Pinkafeld wants a partnership with Ukraine

Nachrichten
14.10.2024 16:00

A solidarity partnership should strengthen peace and cooperation in Europe. Local councillor Edi Posch from Pinkafeld is committed to the people and their fate.

0 Kommentare

As a sign of hope, peace and solidarity in a common Europe, the municipality of Pinkafeld is striving for a town twinning with a Ukrainian municipality. A NEOS motion to this effect has already been approved by a large majority of the municipal council. "In addition to the human suffering, there is massive destruction caused by Russian attacks. The Ukrainian cities and municipalities are not only facing the challenge of coping with the current humanitarian catastrophe, but also enormous challenges in rebuilding and overcoming the trauma of war," says local councillor Eduard Posch, explaining the motion.

Local councillor Edi Posch feels the need to sympathize with the fate of Ukraine. He now wants a partnership. (Bild: Christian Schulter)
Local councillor Edi Posch feels the need to sympathize with the fate of Ukraine. He now wants a partnership.
(Bild: Christian Schulter)

"A sign of togetherness"
Deputy Mayor Adrian Kubat (SPÖ) also speaks of a symbolic effect beyond Pinkafeld. "The planned partnership is a sign of togetherness and shows that Burgenland is making a contribution when it comes to providing help and support."

Fundraising campaigns and "rolling aid"
Burgenland has shown great solidarity with Ukraine since the beginning of the war in 2022. Numerous donation campaigns and aid deliveries were launched as a sign of humanitarian aid. One example is the "rolling aid" from Burgenland, where over 600 people, mainly women and children, were brought to safety from the war zone by bus under the patronage of the province and the Burgenland transport company.

According to Statistik Burgenland, 2105 Ukrainians were registered in Burgenland as of January 1, 2025, around ten percent of whom were integrated into the labor market. In order to speed up the search for partners in Ukraine, Ambassador Vasyl Khymynets was brought on board alongside the "Ukraine Aid" coordination team.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Carina Fenz
Carina Fenz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf