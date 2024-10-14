"Making a contribution"
Pinkafeld wants a partnership with Ukraine
A solidarity partnership should strengthen peace and cooperation in Europe. Local councillor Edi Posch from Pinkafeld is committed to the people and their fate.
As a sign of hope, peace and solidarity in a common Europe, the municipality of Pinkafeld is striving for a town twinning with a Ukrainian municipality. A NEOS motion to this effect has already been approved by a large majority of the municipal council. "In addition to the human suffering, there is massive destruction caused by Russian attacks. The Ukrainian cities and municipalities are not only facing the challenge of coping with the current humanitarian catastrophe, but also enormous challenges in rebuilding and overcoming the trauma of war," says local councillor Eduard Posch, explaining the motion.
"A sign of togetherness"
Deputy Mayor Adrian Kubat (SPÖ) also speaks of a symbolic effect beyond Pinkafeld. "The planned partnership is a sign of togetherness and shows that Burgenland is making a contribution when it comes to providing help and support."
Fundraising campaigns and "rolling aid"
Burgenland has shown great solidarity with Ukraine since the beginning of the war in 2022. Numerous donation campaigns and aid deliveries were launched as a sign of humanitarian aid. One example is the "rolling aid" from Burgenland, where over 600 people, mainly women and children, were brought to safety from the war zone by bus under the patronage of the province and the Burgenland transport company.
According to Statistik Burgenland, 2105 Ukrainians were registered in Burgenland as of January 1, 2025, around ten percent of whom were integrated into the labor market. In order to speed up the search for partners in Ukraine, Ambassador Vasyl Khymynets was brought on board alongside the "Ukraine Aid" coordination team.
