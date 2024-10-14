Pinkafeld wants a partnership with Ukraine

As a sign of hope, peace and solidarity in a common Europe, the municipality of Pinkafeld is striving for a town twinning with a Ukrainian municipality. A NEOS motion to this effect has already been approved by a large majority of the municipal council. "In addition to the human suffering, there is massive destruction caused by Russian attacks. The Ukrainian cities and municipalities are not only facing the challenge of coping with the current humanitarian catastrophe, but also enormous challenges in rebuilding and overcoming the trauma of war," says local councillor Eduard Posch, explaining the motion.