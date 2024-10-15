“Mommy, grandma, bestselling author” Sarah Ferguson 65

Royal stand-up woman
She has beaten cancer, stoically stands by her ex-husband Prince Andrew, loves her daughters and grandchildren and is a successful author. At the weekend, the indomitable Sarah Ferguson - who presented her children's book "Wonder in the Woods" - was repeatedly presented with flowers for her 65th birthday.
Sarah Ferguson is not a woman who is easily stopped by setbacks. If the British royal family were a TV series, she would probably be the ideal cast member for a spectacular guest appearance. Thanks to her marriage to Andrew, the brother of King Charles III, "Fergie" slipped into the Royal Family, and then largely out again with the separation. She turned 65 on Tuesday (October 15).
Living together with her ex is going well
To this day, she is said to have a good relationship with Andrew. They both live in the Royal Lodge at Windsor Castle. Due to his involvement in the abuse scandal surrounding the notorious and now dead US sex offender and ex-multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew has since lost his honorary military titles and no longer appears on behalf of the Royal Family. According to reports, Charles has long wanted Andrew to move.
Fergie does not comment publicly on any of these things. Instead, she is committed to cancer prevention and describes herself on her Instagram channel as a "mommy, grandma, bestselling author", among other things. She celebrated the fact that one of her two daughters - Princess Beatrice - is now pregnant again.
Fergie herself often made the headlines in the past. For example, because of the scandalous break-up and a photo that showed a man kissing her toes. The press also made fun of her style of dress. In a desperate attempt to please and imitate the style of Princess Diana, she had adopted the wardrobe from hell, Ferguson wrote in her book "What I Know Now". "I was drowning in big hats and ruffles and bows in all the wrong places."
Spending money was a drug
The subject of money was also a difficult one. In her twenties, she was the kind of woman who would say thank you for a nice weekend with flowers, for example - "with a gigantic bouquet that could have been at a mafia funeral". "I hid behind my gifts because I assumed that nobody would like me for myself," she wrote. Years later, when her marriage broke down, spending money was her drug of choice.
Fergie has recently become the patron of a breast cancer prevention organization. She herself had to be treated for breast and skin cancer. "One cancer diagnosis is bad enough, but two in quick succession is hard for anyone to cope with," she recently told the tabloid "Sun". However, the treatment was successful. Speaking to ITV, she was also impressed by Charles' daughter-in-law Princess Kate, who spoke about the end of her chemotherapy in a video. "I think what she's doing is extraordinary."
