Work at sea: “Saving lives is the most important thing”

High swell is "uncomfortable"

Six Beaufort - according to the table, a strong wind that sweeps across the water at 22 to 27 knots. That's speeds of 39 to almost 50 km/h. "It can get pretty uncomfortable when the swell is high. Not every sea guest knows how to correctly assess the warning signals," say the emergency services. The water police are often called out. Two boats from the Podersdorf and Rust inspectorates are on standby, as are the officers from Freistadt in Mörbisch. "Water police patrols are scheduled almost daily from May to the end of September," explains Provincial Coordinator Gerald Kaintz. From October onwards, the police are only out on the lake sporadically or in urgent cases.