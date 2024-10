Flacco leads Raimann’s Colts to victory in Tennessee

Texans defeat Patriots

The 39-year-old Flacco threw two touchdown passes to Josh Downs and Michael Pittman, but also dropped a pass to his opponent. Indy's divisional rival Houston Texans claimed their fifth win, dispatching the New England Patriots 41-21 to take a 5-1 lead in the AFC South. The Baltimore Ravens won the top game against the Washington Commanders 30-23, while in London, the Chicago Bears came out on top 35-16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Stadium.