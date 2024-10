Metal thieves stopped on the run in the Czech Republic

At around 2.15 p.m. on Sunday, a 50-year-old man from the Rohrbach district, who was carrying out an exercise with the Steinbach fire brigade in the immediate vicinity at the same time, reported a theft that was taking place at a metal container belonging to a company in Pürnstein. An immediate search for a Czech white Fiat Ducato, occupied by two people, was initially unsuccessful.



Stopped in Vissy Brod

However, the vehicle was stopped by Czech officers in Vissy Brod and subjected to a check. There were metal parts in the van, which could finally be traced back to the company in Pürnstein on the basis of photographs provided. The amount of damage to the stolen goods is estimated at 500 to 1000 euros and was seized in the Czech Republic. The perpetrators were reported at large.