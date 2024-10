Ländle teams without a loss in the Western League for the first time

The Rothosen were on a par with leaders Imst at home. However, like the Tyroleans, they missed a host of top chances. The leaders took a 1:0 lead after a poke in the FCD penalty area. Dornbirn equalized, but really at the very last second - Ben Brzaj, who had just come on as a substitute, headed in in the third minute of stoppage time to make it 1:1, after which referee Peitler blew his whistle.