Parents force 60 children to “play truant”

They should actually be in a class, but are taught at home - or not. Around 60 children in Upper Austria are left at home by their parents, even though they do not meet the requirements for home schooling - a "remnant" from the coronavirus era, when up to 1427 children were taught at home. But mostly legally. This is because you can also teach your child at home; 96 girls and boys are registered this year. But this home schooling is only permitted as long as the pupils prove their performance in so-called external examinations. If a candidate fails or does not even take the exam, they are forced to attend class in the next school year and are ordered to attend school by the authorities, i.e. the district authority.