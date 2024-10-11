Great results, but also a terrible déjà vu

And steirischer herbst is not over yet. Performances by Thomas Verstraetens at the Kastner & Öhler department store in Graz and by Felix Hafner at the Kunsthaus are still to come this weekend, as are two herbst cabarets at the Forum Stadtpark and a "Deathmatch" with Thorsten Mense and Hans-Peter Weingand at the Schloßberghotel. As well as the "Corridas Estiria" by Gerald Straub at the Studenzen/B68 traffic circle and performances by Xava Kasimir Mikosch at the Volkshaus.