steirischer herbst
Great results, but also a terrible déjà vu
A few days before it comes to an end, steirischer herbst's balance sheet is impressive. But the political developments in Austria are a major headache for artistic director Ekaterina Degot.
steirischer herbst has been a very special festival this year, says artistic director Ekaterina Degot, "it began in one country and ended in a completely different one". In between lay the National Council elections, and the political developments in the country are causing her headaches.
The number of strongholds is increasing
"It may not be taken so seriously here, but I have a terrible sense of déjà vu," she says, explaining that the development towards autocracy in Russia also began very gently. The way Yoshinori Niwa's art campaign was handled, in which he faded a supposed right-wing election poster, is an impressive example for her of the development in a completely wrong direction.
The police reacted to a call from "concerned citizens" by imposing the work. "There used to be more respect for art, but today the possibility of taking a critical stance is already being restricted," says Degot. "The number of strongholds is increasing."
This year, steirischer herbst began in one country and ended in a completely different one.
Ekaterina Degot, herbst-Intendantin
Many touching moments
The artistic director sees herbst's task as being attentive. Her thanks go to her team, who always react quickly and flexibly. And she recalls many touching moments in this year's program. The broken voice of Augustin Maurs when he sang Hitler's favorite song, the Csárdás in African by La Fleur, or the TiB election dialogue in Knittelfeld.
She is particularly proud of the "Horror Patriae" exhibition (until 16. 2. 2025). "There was a lot of headwind, but also a lot of tailwind - the main thing was the wind," says chief mediator Dietmar Reinbacher, who was delighted with the numerous exciting discussions and welcomed more than 3,000 people in 29 formats.
96 percent capacity utilization
A total of 46,000 visitors attended around 400 events. The performances enjoyed a 96% occupancy rate, 850 participants from 36 countries collaborated with 100 local partners, 34 works were commissioned for the exhibition, 14 for musikprotokoll.
And steirischer herbst is not over yet. Performances by Thomas Verstraetens at the Kastner & Öhler department store in Graz and by Felix Hafner at the Kunsthaus are still to come this weekend, as are two herbst cabarets at the Forum Stadtpark and a "Deathmatch" with Thorsten Mense and Hans-Peter Weingand at the Schloßberghotel. As well as the "Corridas Estiria" by Gerald Straub at the Studenzen/B68 traffic circle and performances by Xava Kasimir Mikosch at the Volkshaus.
steirischer herbst had a total budget of 4.4 million euros, its added value for Graz is 56 percent, for Styria 70 percent and for Austria even 85 percent. "It could therefore be more expensive to abolish herbst than to maintain it," says Head of Communications Judith Brand. At least that's what those who question the relevance of the festival should be told.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.