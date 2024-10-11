A golden fall day in the Samina Valley

Due to its great adaptability, the grass frog (more rarely also known as the marsh frog) is one of the most common frog species in our region. When other amphibians set off early in the spring, the grass frog is usually already at the water's edge, giving it a head start over the competition. This is because a hormonal surge drives some of the animals to the spawning grounds in the fall. The grass frog is also flexible when it comes to hibernation. Some specimens spend the cold season in ponds, others in streams and still others in burrows on land. The grass frog is not a specialist in the animal kingdom: it covers a wide range of habitats and can also be found at altitudes of up to 2000 meters. The animals reach an average size of between nine and eleven centimetres. Their upper side is yellow, red to black-brown in color, often with larger black spots on the skin. The eardrum is a striking dark brown. As with all brown frogs, the hind legs are transversely striped. The underside of the males is whitish-grey and mostly unspotted, while the females are often yellow with reddish marbling. The frogs hunt at night for insects, woodlice, spiders, worms and slugs. During the day, they usually hide in damp places between vegetation, under stones or dead wood.