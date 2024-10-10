“tlhIngan jIHbe” – Vienna VHS teaches Klingon

Courses for beginners

You too could soon - if you so wish - be able to converse with like-minded people in this way. On October 31, there will be "Klingon for beginners" at the VHS Brigittenau (course costs: 14 euros). The "Klingon A1" level (November 11 to December 16, costs 82 euros) is designed to enable participants to speak "elementary sentences with which we can communicate simply but correctly in (Klingon) everyday situations". This is stated in the course description.