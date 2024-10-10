Star Trek language
“tlhIngan jIHbe” – Vienna VHS teaches Klingon
No joke: the Brigittenau adult education center is offering Klingon courses this fall. This is the language of the aliens of the same name in the Star Trek universe. So that no one can say: "qayajbe' jIH" (I don't understand you).
The Klingons are said to be proud, ruthless and brutal. And they don't exactly look friendly either. But the sounds that the human-like creatures make are a fully-fledged language. With 26 letters, nouns, verbs and characters that are vaguely reminiscent of Japanese.
The American linguist Marc Okrand developed the language, including his own dictionary, after he was hired by Paramount Pictures in the 1980s. Okrand was tasked with teaching Klingon to the actors of the Star Trek series (aka Starship Enterprise).
Courses for beginners
You too could soon - if you so wish - be able to converse with like-minded people in this way. On October 31, there will be "Klingon for beginners" at the VHS Brigittenau (course costs: 14 euros). The "Klingon A1" level (November 11 to December 16, costs 82 euros) is designed to enable participants to speak "elementary sentences with which we can communicate simply but correctly in (Klingon) everyday situations". This is stated in the course description.
"tlhIngan jIHbe" (see title above), for example, means "I am not a Klingon" (literally Klingon me-not). It might be useful to know that.
The course is led by Dr. Ernst Buchberger (Klingon name "SaghwI"), a Viennese Klingonist who has worked on artificial intelligence in his day job at the Medical University of Vienna.
If you are interested in the philosophical aspects of the Enterprise series, there will be a discussion evening at the VHS Landstraße on December 5. Dr. Erik Bauer will shed light on the profound socio-political themes of Stark Trek.
Before that (October 24), the VHS Liesing will be looking at hyperspaces, wormholes, impulse drives and warp cores. In other words, the physics behind science fiction series. Well then: "Qapla'!" (Live long and prosper!).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
