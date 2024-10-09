Laimer: “It’s always a shark tank in the end”

"We have to show our face"

Kazakhstan will not risk much in Linz. "It's always difficult to play against deep-lying opponents," said Laimer, whose great strengths lie in his powerful play against the ball. The ÖFB team wants to continue to focus on this. "We have to get back to our game. We have to show our face, then it doesn't matter what Kazakhstan do." Energy and determination should be evident from the very first second. Laimer: "To stay in the Nations League, you have to win."