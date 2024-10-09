Before the Kazakhstan game
Rangnick: “Our game lives from this fire”
Austria's national soccer team wants to return to winning ways as clear favorites against Kazakhstan in Linz on Thursday (8:45 pm). Ralf Rangnick's team have not won in three games in a row. After a botched start in Slovenia (1:1) and Norway (1:2), a home win against the number 109 team in the FIFA world rankings seems to be a prerequisite if the Austrians want to have a say in the Nations League.
"The focus must be on attacking, putting pressure on our opponents and forcing them to make mistakes," said Rangnick at the team camp in Windischgarsten on Wednesday. "Our game thrives on this energy, this fire." The German had missed that somewhat in the first games after the European Championship in September. "We told the players that they had to 'get back to the roots'. We have to focus on what made us what we were for two years."
That is what happened in the training sessions in Upper Austria. On Tuesday, the focus was on playing against the ball, and in the final session on Wednesday at the SV Windischgarsten sports ground, the focus was also on playing with the ball and standard situations. The Kazakhs, who held Norway to a 0-0 draw in September, are expected to adopt a defensive tactic. Rangnick no longer wanted to talk about a "must-win". "This will be anything but a game that we simply win in passing," warned the 66-year-old. "We need a top performance."
Schlager in goal?
The Austrians have repeatedly struggled against very defensive opponents in the past. However, Rangnick emphasized that if they bring the necessary energy to the pitch, he is not worried about that. "Against such deep-lying opponents, we will have second balls and ball recoveries. If the ball is intercepted, we'll get it back. That's what made us strong, what sets us apart, what must and will make us strong again."
Rangnick left it open as to which personnel will be used against the team of former Tirol keeper and coach Stanislaw Tschertschessow to achieve the turnaround. Salzburg reserve Alexander Schlager could get some match practice in goal. Patrick Pentz seems to be set for the second game of the Linz double on Sunday against Norway. However, Rangnick said that it may or may not be the case that European Championship goalkeeper Pentz plays both games. "It could also be that we split the games."
Trauner is also fit
Phillipp Mwene is suspended, but all other squad players are fit, according to Rangnick. Gernot Trauner also has "no problems". The Upper Austrian will in all likelihood form the central defense with Philipp Lienhart, as he did in the European Championship match against Poland (3:1). It remains to be seen how Trauner, who has yet to play a game at Feyenoord Rotterdam this season due to persistent physical complaints, will react to the strain. Rangnick: "We'll have to see if it works out until Sunday." With David Alaba, Kevin Danso and Maximilian Wöber, three central defenders are already missing.
The situation in the center of attack is once again unclear. Veteran Marko Arnautovic could be first choice and be replaced as a "joker" from the bench by Michael Gregoritsch, who has just recovered from a torn muscle fiber. Gregoritsch explained that he does not yet have the strength for 90 minutes. His Freiburg club colleague Junior Adamu also has an outside chance of making the starting eleven, his only second appearance in the ÖFB team.
Key players are not regulars
Rangnick spoke highly of the 23-year-old. "He is certainly one of our showcase players when it comes to playing against the ball." Adamu is a "good first striker" who also has a good feeling for when he needs to trigger the pressing. "He has also gained confidence with the ball. In this respect, he is certainly a serious candidate again. Above all, he's in the rhythm of the game at the moment."
Not all of the ÖFB internationals can make that claim. Key players Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich), Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund) and Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig), for example, are currently only part-time players at their clubs. Arnautovic is only used sporadically at Inter Milan. The national team should provide a remedy. Rangnick: "It's about bringing our energy onto the pitch."
In the last seven games, the ÖFB team has only managed two wins. As poor as their record has been since the European Championship, the Austrians have won all of their last three home games. Rangnick's side have also scored at least one goal in 22 of their last 23 international matches. However, they have also never conceded a goal in their last nine games.
