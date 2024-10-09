Rangnick: “Our game lives from this fire”

Trauner is also fit

Phillipp Mwene is suspended, but all other squad players are fit, according to Rangnick. Gernot Trauner also has "no problems". The Upper Austrian will in all likelihood form the central defense with Philipp Lienhart, as he did in the European Championship match against Poland (3:1). It remains to be seen how Trauner, who has yet to play a game at Feyenoord Rotterdam this season due to persistent physical complaints, will react to the strain. Rangnick: "We'll have to see if it works out until Sunday." With David Alaba, Kevin Danso and Maximilian Wöber, three central defenders are already missing.