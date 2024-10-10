Vorteilswelt
Accusation of post shenanigans

Großhöflein: turmoil over a post by the head of the village

Nachrichten
10.10.2024 06:00

WhatsApp message in the closest circle of colleagues makes big waves. Now a completely surprised mayor has to defend herself against accusations of "post shenanigans".

The election campaign is already taking on bizarre forms. In an anonymous letter, the ÖVP mayor of Großhöflein has been accused of "posturing". The criticism relates to a message that the mayor is said to have posted in a WhatsApp group with her colleagues. According to the message, a successor is already being sought for the head of office, who is due to retire in February 2026.

Successor sought for town hall employee
As early as March 2025, the important town hall employee will probably no longer be available to the usual extent that seems necessary due to time off and vacation. "Do any of you know someone you can recommend to me? I would only advertise the vacancy when I have a suitable person for this role," the mayor is said to have posted.

Mayor appalled by the accusation
Now local mayor Maria Zoffmann is facing fierce criticism. "Without involving the municipal committees, the advertisement for a candidate who has long since been accepted is to be tricked out," is the accusation, which is based on the wording of the posting. "I am appalled that a message that was not made public, but only addressed to colleagues in a very small WhatsApp group, is spreading like this," the local politician said in response to an inquiry from Krone.

"Difficult to find someone"
She had only hoped for support in finding a suitable successor for the head of office. "It is difficult to find someone for this responsible job. There is not that much time. In any case, I want to interview the candidates who might be suitable before applying," explains Zoffmann. After a job advertisement, it is ultimately up to the municipal council to decide on the appointment of the position anyway.

As a next step, the ÖVP mayor wants to investigate whether the posting in question is actually a message from her and who is responsible for making the posting public.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Porträt von Christoph Miehl
Christoph Miehl
