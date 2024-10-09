Vorteilswelt
Red Bull sensation

Klopp coup: new details, fuss about DFB clause

Nachrichten
09.10.2024 14:53

On January 1, cult coach Jürgen Klopp will take up his position as "Head of Global Soccer" at Red Bull. Now the media want to know the first details of his contract, including an alleged exit clause.

As reported by the newspaper "Bild", the 57-year-old former Liverpool coach has signed a five-year contract and is expected to contribute his expertise, experience and network to the Group.

Jürgen Klopp on his departure from Liverpool (Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Jürgen Klopp on his departure from Liverpool
(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Reports that there was a verbal agreement to terminate the contract early if the DFB wanted to hire Klopp as German team manager are apparently just hot air. The German newspaper "Bild", which had initially reported this, also rowed back on Wednesday afternoon.

The DFB team is currently on the way back up after a few mixed years, but Julian Nagelsmann's contract only runs until the 2026 World Cup. And the former Bayern coach has recently stated several times that he would like to work for a club again in the future.

Völler plain language on Klopp
It is therefore not unlikely that the position of German national team coach will become vacant in two years' time. And since DFB sports director Rudi Völler recently said that there was "of course no way around Jürgen Klopp" in the possible search for a team manager, the topic could come up again in two years' time.

But: Red Bull would have the reins in their own hands if there is no exit clause. The truth is, however, that the group would find it very difficult to keep Klopp if he were to push for a return to the coaching bench.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
